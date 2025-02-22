WWE Legend reveals how he originally declined return under Triple H

The current WWE era has seen the return of several Hall of Famers and other familiar faces. Triple H continues to receive praise for how the overall product is improving on The Road to WrestleMania 41q. Now a top Hall of Famer has revealed what led to his shocking return.

Jesse Ventura returned to World Wrestling Entertainment's better side last year after decades of issues with Vince McMahon. The 2004 Hall of Famer signed a WWE Legends contract late last year and returned to commentary at SNME 37 in December, then worked SNME 38 in January. He remains on good terms with Triple H and his team.

The Body recently discussed the big WWE comeback on his podcast, The Body Shop. Ventura noted how the SNME gig came up with Triple H after he and WWE began to repair their working relationship. He confirmed plans to do future specials on NBC.

"Well, then the fun thing started happening. Along came Saturday Night’s Main Event and Triple H was on the plane and I guess he’s thinking, ‘God, do you think we could get Jesse back? You know, to actually do the broadcast?’ So, they approach with that, and they made an initial offer, which wasn’t quite good enough and I countered them and they came back real solid and no ifs, ands, buts. It was a good negotiation... Which we agreed at first only to do one. They’re doing four," Jesse Ventura said.

Jesse Ventura continued:

"But they wanted me for a whole day’s publicity. So, I said, ‘Alright, if I come out a day ahead of time and I do a whole day’s publicity, it’s gotta be for more than one show.’ I said, ‘I wanna guarantee for all four then.’ Then I get all four shows. They came back and said, ‘No problem.’ You know? ‘No problem whatsoever’ and I’ll state this: That they come back for another four next year and I hope I can sign and do four more Saturday Night’s Main Events next year," Jesse Ventura said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Ventura has not wrestled since March 25, 1990. The Body was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2004 by his son Tyrel Ventura.

Triple H hypes WWE WrestleMania 42 in 2026

The Rock appeared on this week's SmackDown in New Orleans to confirm WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome in NOLA. Triple H took to X to share the announcement. The Chief Content Officer touted the return of The Showcase of The Immortals to New Orleans.

"The Showcase of The Immortals... The granddaddy of them all... The ultimate spectacle... Finally is back... In New Orleans! 2026 #Wrestlemania," Triple H wrote.

WWE will be in Las Vegas in April for WrestleMania 41. Night One of WrestleMania Vegas is booked for Saturday, April 19 and Night Two will take place on Sunday, April 20.

