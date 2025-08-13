WWE legend reveals reason why he isn't working in wrestling currently (Exclusive)

Working in WWE gives a lot of credibility in the professional wrestling circuit, as it's arguably the biggest company in the business. Many former WWE names tend to use that experience to help land jobs in other promotions.
However, one popular personality who isn't working in the pro wrestling business currently is former SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. The 77-year-old became a fan favorite during his time as an on-screen authority figure in the 2000s, and fans still love him.
However, since exiting the promotion, Long hasn't worked in any notable roles in other companies. During a recent chat on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter, Mac Davis, and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, Long revealed the real reason behind it.
"That's why a lot of guys like myself and maybe other guys don't have a job right now in WWE or AEW because the talent, and that's all they've been taught all this time, is that, 'Well, that guy, no, he can still talk, but he's too old.' So what does that have to do with anything? If you're able to talk and function and do everything else like anybody else, then if you're able to maintain a job, you want to talk about being old, you know what I mean?" Long said. [6:02 onwards]
Teddy Long is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry, having started his career back in 1985. Like Korderas, Long started his career as a referee before transitioning into a heel manager. He debuted in the global juggernaut in 1998 as a referee and eventually went on to become SmackDown's GM in the mid-2000s.
He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and has since made sporadic appearances for the company. Korderas, who was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009, retired as a match official back in 2012 after a short stint with ROH. He has since been enjoying his time off with his family. The veteran also has an active YouTube channel.
To check out Jimmy Korderas' content, visit his YouTube channel, Refin It Up.
