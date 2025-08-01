WWE legend reveals shocking way he found out about Hulk Hogan's death (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke about Hulk Hogan's passing. The legendary wrestler passed away on July 24, aged 71.

Hogan is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He transcended the business and became a mainstream celebrity with his charisma and star power. He helped elevate professional wrestling and made WWE into a global powerhouse.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, guest Gerald Brisco mentioned that he was reading the news on his computer when he was notified of Hulk Hogan's death. He reached out to multiple reporters and friends to confirm the news. Brisco recalled the shock and devastation on hearing of Hogan's death.

"Thursday morning, I guess it was. I got up, and I turned on my computer to read my newspaper because here in Florida you don't get newspapers. You only get newspapers on Wednesday and Sunday. So you gotta read it on the computer. So I'm reading my news on my computer. You know how you get notifications and all that stuff? All of a sudden there's a notification that comes across. Wrestling star Hulk Hogan dead at 71. What? So I'm just like everybody else. It was a total shock. Of course I had to call around and verify, turned on the TV. I called one of my news reporter friends on FOX and they verified the story. I was just devastated. It was just a shocker." [From 5:20 onwards]

WWE paid a heartwarming tribute to Hulk Hogan with stars on RAW and SmackDown appearing for a ten-bell salute. Several legends, such as Brian B. Blair, Sgt. Slaughter, Gerald Brisco, and Jimmy Hart, were there to pay their respects to the icon.

