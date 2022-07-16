WWE Legend reveals what he told his wife about Omos

Omos has made a giant splash in WWE since his debut. The Nigerian Giant is a former tag team champion along with AJ Styles and has had a major feud with The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley.

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett was highly impressed with him and told his wife Karen Jarrett that the 28-year-old would become a massive superstar.

The Nigerian Giant made his debut in 2020 and soon became the bodyguard of AJ Styles. The two men developed a bond and went on to hold the RAW tag team titles. After a lengthy run, he ditched Styles and went solo. He later joined forces with MVP.

Speaking on My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett talked about the 28-year-old and how he has tons of potential. Jarrett revealed that his wife asked him why he saw a future megastar in him, and he told her that it was because he is very coachable.

''I love Omos. I came home during the pandemic, and Karren said 'what do you think?' And I said Omos will be a massive star. 'Why do you think that is?' asked Karren and Cody. I said because he is coachable, he is teachable,'' said Jarrett [2:24-2:25]

AJ Style has helped Omos become a big star

The WWE Hall of Famer said that being paired with a legend like AJ Styles was part of the developmental process for the newcomer. Joining forces with the former WWE champion certainly helped raise his stock in WWE and allowed him to shine despite not being very good inside the ring.

It was rumored that one of the reasons WWE let Braun Strowman go was because they believed they had a monster giant in the 28-year-old. It remains to be seen what path his career will take and if he will become a main-event superstar in the future or not.

