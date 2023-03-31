WWE legend reveals what Triple H is like backstage (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently opened up about how Triple H is much calmer and composed backstage, unlike him.

The Heartbreak Kid is currently in charge of NXT, while Hunter serves as the Chief Content officer of WWE, overseeing everything on the main roster. Before being promoted to the role of CCO, The Game was in control of NXT. However, Hunter was assigned a bigger role once Vince McMahon resigned last year.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shawn Michaels spilled the beans about how he and Triple H handled pressure backstage. The WWE legend first spoke about how close he is to most of the talents in NXT. Michaels explained that all the performers always strive to give their best inside the ring.

"I'm emotionally attached to a great many of them. They know that. I think that makes them sometimes work too hard for me, which is a good problem to have. But I think the hardest part for me and the most anxiety I have out of the whole weekend is now it's in their hands, and I want it to go perfectly," said Shawn Michaels.

Furthermore, Shawn Michaels added that HHH never allows his emotions to get the better of him. Michaels explained that, on the contrary, he's always moving around and yelling at the screen as he struggles to calm himself down.

"And it's funny because Hunter has been doing his best for several years, but especially the last several months of helping me sort of through it. He's so calm and cool. He just sits there. I yell at the screen, moving all over the place, and Hunter's there smiling because I'm shouting, throwing my headsets off because I'm so wrapped up," said Michaels. [1:09 - 2:02]

Shawn Michaels on his advice for WWE NXT talents

Elsewhere in the chat, Shawn Michaels opened up about the most crucial piece of advice he gives to NXT talents before their matches. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he ensures the performers enjoy their work and that a bad night inside the squared circle doesn't take a toll on them.

"That's what I do. I try to make sure they enjoy this and also to remind them that the sun will still rise tomorrow. The world is not going to fall. Time will not stand still. Your life will not go to hell if you don't have a five-star match. You'll be okay; you've still got Tuesday," explained Shawn Michaels. [2:12 - 2:36]

WWE NXT will promote its biggest show of the year in the form of Stand and Deliver Saturday. The premium live event will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending his NXT World Championship against Carmelo Hayes.

