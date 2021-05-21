WWE legend reveals why Vince McMahon didn't want to sign Randy Orton

WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently discussed how Vince McMahon initially did not want to sign Randy Orton.

After he signed a deal with WWE in 2001, Randy Orton debuted on television the following year. After impressing with ability and athleticism, he became part of the Evolution stable along with Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista. Orton, a 14-time world champion, has gone on to become of the most successful Superstars in WWE history.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Jim Ross revealed how Vince McMahon was initially against signing a young Randy Orton.

"You think he met Brock Lesnar before I signed him?" said Ross. "No. John Cena? No. He didn't want me to hire Randy Orton, but I did because I said, 'Vince, did you get sent to military school? Did you get a second chance?' I said that this kid deserves a second chance. He's got too much upside potential for us to relegate him to some other company.

Ross explained that he encouraged McMahon to give Orton a chance, despite his controversial background, because he had a lot of potential.

WWE legend Jim Ross stated that Randy Orton's dishonorable discharge concerned Vince McMahon

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Jim Ross then went into a little more detail about why Vince McMahon had initially been hesitant to sign Randy Orton.

JR said that McMahon's reluctance to give Orton a chance was probably due to his dishonorable discharge from the Marines in 1999. Ross followed up by saying that at the time, he believed that Orton deserved an opportunity. In hindsight, he reflected on how Orton has repaid WWE's faith.

"I think it was about his dishonorable discharge from the Marines," Ross added. "Without knowing the story, why it happened, it happened. There are always two sides to every story. That's kind of what I believe. And of course, me steering that course, it lengthened Randy's career and he's been a good investment for that company."

What do you think about Ross' comments? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.