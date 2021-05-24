"It’s unbelievable, indescribable" - Rey Mysterio's emotional words on historic title win with son Dominik

The new WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, Dominik and Rey Mysterio, recently commented on their historic title win earlier this month.

The father-son duo beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view to win the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. In doing so, they became the first father and son tag team champions in WWE history.

During a recent interview on ESPN's SportsNation, they opened up about their title win at WrestleMania Backlash. Rey Mysterio spoke about how magical it had been sharing the ring with his son:

"I feel like I’m on top of the world right now. I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This is just on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. To be the first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable. H/T: WrestlingINC

Dominik also commented, speaking about how honored he was at the chance to share the ring with his legendary father:

Honestly, I’m just so honored to share the ring with him, every time I step in the ring. What a blessing, to be able to come to work and do what I love, with my dad. I wouldn’t change it for the world. H/T: WrestlingINC

A quick look at Rey Mysterio and Dominik's title win

Dominik was attacked backstage by the Dirty Dawgs before the match and Rey ended up starting it alone. Dominik came out later and helped turn the tide in their favor.

