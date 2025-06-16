WWE legend Rey Mysterio sends emotional message to his family; intentionally leaves out Dominik Mysterio 

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been absent from television due to an injury. He was last seen at the Worlds Collide event, where he kicked off the show. The Master of 619 was booked to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. However, in a last-minute change, he was taken off the card, and Rey Fenix replaced him.

Recently, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Rey Mysterio took to his official Instagram account and penned an emotional post about his late father, noting that it was his first Father’s Day without him. The legendary luchador also mentioned that he must be proud of Aalyah Mysterio's achievement, as she completed her graduation from UCSD College in human biology.

Dominik Mysterio also had a great year, winning his first-ever singles title at WrestleMania 41 and evolving as a future main-eventer with each passing week. However, Rey Mysterio kept kayfabe alive and didn’t mention Dominik anywhere in his post.

“First year on this day without you, Boss, but I know you are enjoying from heaven..... Happy Father's Day. An unforgettable Father's Day that will remain in my heart forever and I know you would be so proud of Aalyah for her great accomplishment today graduating from UCSD college in human biology! I Love You Boss,” Rey Mysterio wrote. [Translated via Instagram]

Rey Mysterio broke character and praised Dominik Mysterio

In November last year, while speaking to Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat Podcast, Rey Mysterio broke character to praise his son.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he was wrong for thinking it was too soon for his break-up with Dominik Mysterio and praised his son for his work as a heel superstar, and he is proud of him.

“Maybe I would have thought at the time that it was a little too soon, but I was completely wrong. Look at him now. Look at all the success he’s gained. Look at the confidence booster that he has, just overall his growth. As a father and as one of his fans, I enjoy watching him in the ring every time. And you have no idea this feeling of gratitude and that I’m his dad. That’s how I feel because it’s a normal reaction, you know? I’m proud of him, I love him, and I enjoy the work that he’s accomplishing," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see Rey and Dirty Dom running it back into the squared circle and writing a final chapter in their saga.

