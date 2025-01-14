WWE Legend Rikishi asks for prayers as he's forced to cancel upcoming appearance 

Rikishi has become one of the most outspoken members of The Bloodline over the past few years, and it seems that he has been impacted by the recent issues in Los Angeles.

The legendary Bloodline member was set to make an appearance in San Angelo, Texas, this weekend, but ahead of the event, he has been forced to pull out because of the recent wildfires in LA and the surrounding areas.

The former Intercontinental Champion shared the update on his Instagram and noted in the caption that the appearance would be rescheduled. He also asked his fans to #PrayForLA. It seems that many parts of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas have been affected over the past week, and prayers are needed.

The Samoan legend makes appearances at comic cons all over the world on a regular basis, but the issues in LA have caused more than just Rikishi to change his plans.

Will Rikishi return to WWE to be part of the Bloodline story?

The Bloodline's story has been ongoing for five years now and includes Rikishi's sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. There was a belief that the former star would make his return last year to be part of the story, but instead, it was The Rock who was headlining WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer wouldn't be expected to make his return in an active capacity, but many fans believed he could have been the only man to talk sense into Solo Sikoa when he believed he was the real Tribal Chief.

That story has now been settled, with Roman Reigns taking his place at the head of the table, and Sikoa is now expected to return to SmackDown next week without his Tribal Chief moniker. This means that there is still room for the former champion to make his return to be part of the storyline if there is a way for his schedule to line up with WWE.

