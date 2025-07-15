WWE legend Rikishi makes a big claim about Roman Reigns after his emphatic return on RAW

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Rikishi, recently made a big claim about Roman Reigns. The OTC returned on this week's RAW.

Reigns single-handedly took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after RAW's main event. The heel duo attempted to injure CM Punk and Jey Uso, who were part of the Gauntlet Match to decide the challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Reacting to Reigns' return to WWE, Rikishi claimed on Instagram that the OTC was on a different level than others.

"That part 🩸☝🏾#OnLevelsAlone you hear it and see it $$$$$," Rikishi commented on WWE's Instagram post about Reigns' comeback.

You can check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram comment after Reigns' return in the post below.

Roman Reigns reunited with his OG Bloodline stablemate and cousin, Jey Uso, upon returning to RAW. The two reconciled last year when Reigns was feuding with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline (now MFT). They were able to bring the OG Bloodline back together for a huge win over Sikoa's group at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion's first match since returning hasn't been confirmed. He could share the ring with Bron Breakker in a singles match or team up with Jey to face Breakker and Reed in a tag team contest. The OTC's SummerSlam plans have yet to be revealed.

