"They’ve been fighting like that since they were kids" - WWE Legend on Roman Reigns and The Uso's storyline

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos have been the focal point of WWE SmackDown since The Tribal Chief returned to the company last August. According to Rikishi, Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, their on-screen storyline is reminiscent of their younger days as children.

In late 2020, Roman Reigns feuded with his cousin Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars faced off on two occasions, and Reigns won both times. Jey ended up falling in line and aligning with Reigns, and Jimmy recently joined forces with the duo.

During his recent appearance at Steel City Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his thoughts on the entire "Bloodline" storyline.

"Well, first of all I’m proud of them [The Usos & Roman Reigns]," said Rikishi. "We know where they come from, what bloodline that they represent and these boys here and Roman, they’re all trained professionally and to be able to see your family members headline SmackDown, headline WrestleMania, headline Monday Night Raw, it’s a beautiful thing, it’s prideful for us, because they came in during the time after the mighty Yokozuna. If you guys haven’t had the chance to see the absolutely tremendous documentary that WWE had put together on the mighty Yokozuna, check it out."

"But, these guys come in from a family behind us, from a family that’s from Umaga to Yokozuna, The Rock, I mean the list goes on and to be able to see your kids and your nephew out there doing it out there and representing and holding it down, it’s a beautiful thing," he added. "I think the storylines they’re going through as of now, I think it’s beautiful. It’s not a story, that’s really them. They’ve been fighting like that since they were kids in the backyard. And now to be able to do that on-camera and get paid for it, I’d say it’s a beautiful thing. Samoan Dynasty is winning." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by The Usos in 2015. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' father Sika and uncle Afa of the Wild Samoans showed up in support of Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell last year.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are the most significant part of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run on the blue brand. His transformation into the Tribal Chief was a much-needed change for Reigns, and it came at a crucial time when WWE required a top star to lead the SmackDown brand during the pandemic era.

Reigns is the biggest heel in the company, and he has one of the best characters in the entire wrestling industry right now. After he defeated Rey Mysterio to retain his Universal Title inside Hell in a Cell last Friday, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned next for Roman Reigns.

What do you think about Rikishi's comments? Sound off below.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram, please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Colin Tessier