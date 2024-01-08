WWE legend Rikishi seemingly picks a side between Roman Reigns and The Rock

The WWE Universe has been shaken to its core after The Rock called out Roman Reigns on last week's episode of RAW. The Hollywood star is looking to become The Head of the Table.

This situation may have divided the Anoa'i family, with some siding with the current Tribal Chief and others hoping The Great One would come out on top. For example, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are on Reigns' side, while Jey might likely support The Rock. Their father, Rikishi, has also seemingly chosen a side between his two cousins.

From the looks of things, he is firmly on board with Roman Reigns. Rikishi tweeted a video of The Rock telling the WWE Hall of Famer to stay out of his life, with a blood emoji in the caption. This was from a storyline in 2000, but evidently, the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't forgotten about it.

This was likely Rikishi subtly making his feelings known over who he wants to see come out on top between Reigns and The Rock. It makes sense, as tow of his sons, Jimmy and Solo, are part of The Tribal Chief's Bloodline stable.

When will WWE book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock?

Triple H has a dilemma on his hands. At first glance, a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock can only occur at WrestleMania. After all, it is the biggest match WWE can book at the event.

However, this year's Show of Shows looked to be dedicated to Cody Rhodes finishing his story. So, if the plan is for The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from The Tribal Chief, the two cousins could face off at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The February 2024 premium live event will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. So, it would make sense for The Rock to get his match in front of that massive crowd before WWE moves on to Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

When will The Rock face Roman Reigns - Elimination Chamber 2024 or WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

