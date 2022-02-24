WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to get his own comic book

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is set to be the star of his own comic book, a new press release has confirmed.

Rikishi was a mainstay of WWE's Attitude Era and featured heavily in notable storylines. He also worked as part of the Too Cool stable, alongside Scott Garland and Brian Christopher, and reigned as the WWE Tag Team Champion. Though he left WWE in 2004, his sons Jimmy & Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa are making waves on SmackDown and NXT 2.0, respectively.

However, in a recent press release from the media production company AnimeHipHop, the former Tag Team Champion has been confirmed as the star of a new comic book, Kishi and the Island of Dreams. The book supposedly follows a tribe member called Kishi as he embarks on a journey to activate his powers.

"The comic follows Kishi, who must embark on an epic journey to the dream portal to initiate his powers. He is part of a tribe protecting the old ways in a new generation of people lost to the concepts of the past," the press release said. (H/T RingsideNews)

The book is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022.

Rikishi's son Solo Sikoa made a massive impact on the latest edition of NXT 2.0

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Malcolm Bivens and Diamond Mine were attacked by Imperium.

Though the Creed Brothers were able to fight off NXT Tag Champs Barthel and Aichner, the former WALTER had Bivens cornered before Solo Sikoa made the save by taking out the Austrian to the bewilderment of Bivens.

A match is scheduled between Gunther and Sikoa for NXT next week and is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.

