Road Dogg says WWE Superstar trained while taking care of her baby at the Performance Center [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has praised Lacey Evans for her incredible work ethic and for showing great determination to get back in the ring after having her baby.

Evans stepped away from WWE in February 2021, after announcing that she was pregnant with her second child. She returned to the company in April this year as a babyface, and her promos showcased her life and the struggles she faced in the past.

On the latest Sportskeeda UnSKripted show, Hall of Famer Road Dogg recalled how the former Marine brought her newborn baby to the Performance Center and trained while also taking care of the baby:

"I actually - before I got released, I saw her down at the Performance Center, training hard to get back in the ring after having her second baby. She would literally put her baby down for a nap and go in and take hip tosses in the ring. That kind of woman, that kind of drive in any human is respectable. Then you see her and she's this beautiful woman, that has this drive, was a Marine - a military policewoman in the Marines - she's a bad girl and I dig her character the most." [From 14:39 to 15:10]

Road Dogg stated that he's curious to see what WWE does with Evans' character going forward.

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE wants to prove to everyone that if you work hard, you can do anything. #WWERaw .@LaceyEvansWWE wants to prove to everyone that if you work hard, you can do anything. #WWERaw https://t.co/li1zla45ix

Road Dogg likes Lacey Evans' new character, which highlights her military background as well as the trials and tribulations in her personal life:

"I haven't followed the product as closely as I should have, so I don't really know what they're doing with her. I've seen her social media stuff where she's kind of telling her life story and the work ethic she has and strong national pride - I dig all of that." [From 13:48 to 14:25]

Evans returned to WWE in SmackDown, but she featured on RAW this past week and seems to be a heel once again.

As the 32-year-old gets back into the swing of things, she will showcase more character development going forward.

