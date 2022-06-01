“High point of my career” - WWE legend recalls D-Generation's X invasion of WCW

WWE legend Road Dogg has recently called D-Generation X's invasion of WCW one of the "high points" of his career.

One of the most memorable wrestling eras was during the Monday Night Wars. The rivalry between WWF (now WWE) and WCW intensified when D-Generation X, led by Triple H, invaded Monday Night Nitro.

Road Dogg, who was a member of the faction, shared his thoughts on the angle. During a recent episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the Hall of Famer shared that it was "definitely" a high point in pro wrestling and in his career.

"Definitely a high point in my career. It was definitely a high point in professional wrestling, at the time. So yeah, I was having a great time, high point of my career, hanging with my friends. Spending a ton of money," Dogg said.

You can listen to the clip below:

Road Dogg was not only part of DX but also one-half of The New Age Outlaws alongside Billy Gunn. Together, they captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship. During a singles run, Dogg was also able to capture the Intercontinental and Hardcore Titles.

Road Dogg didn't know about D-Generation X invasion until the day of WWE RAW

Speaking on the same podcast, the Hall of Famer said that he didn't know about the invasion until before they were about to do it. He then added that it was the same case for his longtime tag team partner Billy Gunn.

"For me that day. For Billy [Gunn] I think the same way too. As we got there that day and they said 'Hey, they're [WCW] in town. We're going to go down there.' So I said 'Heck yeah, let's do it.' They already had the army helmets and everything, and we were getting set up to go." [8:26-8:38]

Throughout their careers, the D-Generation X solidified themselves as arguably one of wrestling's most important and entertaining stables. Their efforts and accomplishments have earned them a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Please credit the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

