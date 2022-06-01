×
Create
Notifications

“High point of my career” - WWE legend recalls D-Generation's X invasion of WCW

D-Generation was a popular faction during their heyday
D-Generation was a popular faction during their heyday
Hazel Pagador
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 01, 2022 10:27 AM IST

WWE legend Road Dogg has recently called D-Generation X's invasion of WCW one of the "high points" of his career.

One of the most memorable wrestling eras was during the Monday Night Wars. The rivalry between WWF (now WWE) and WCW intensified when D-Generation X, led by Triple H, invaded Monday Night Nitro.

Road Dogg, who was a member of the faction, shared his thoughts on the angle. During a recent episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the Hall of Famer shared that it was "definitely" a high point in pro wrestling and in his career.

"Definitely a high point in my career. It was definitely a high point in professional wrestling, at the time. So yeah, I was having a great time, high point of my career, hanging with my friends. Spending a ton of money," Dogg said.

You can listen to the clip below:

The DX invasion was undoubtedly a high point in @BrianRDJames' career. #OUDK #WWENXTTUNE INTO #OUDK NOW 🐾🎤 linktr.ee/youdidntknowpodCatch this week's episode early and ad free at AdFreeShows.com! https://t.co/O4jsEVhCc4

Road Dogg was not only part of DX but also one-half of The New Age Outlaws alongside Billy Gunn. Together, they captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship. During a singles run, Dogg was also able to capture the Intercontinental and Hardcore Titles.

Road Dogg didn't know about D-Generation X invasion until the day of WWE RAW

Speaking on the same podcast, the Hall of Famer said that he didn't know about the invasion until before they were about to do it. He then added that it was the same case for his longtime tag team partner Billy Gunn.

"For me that day. For Billy [Gunn] I think the same way too. As we got there that day and they said 'Hey, they're [WCW] in town. We're going to go down there.' So I said 'Heck yeah, let's do it.' They already had the army helmets and everything, and we were getting set up to go." [8:26-8:38]
youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

Throughout their careers, the D-Generation X solidified themselves as arguably one of wrestling's most important and entertaining stables. Their efforts and accomplishments have earned them a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Please credit the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी