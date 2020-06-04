WWE legend Road Dogg reveals how difficult it is to write a 2-hour show every week

The WWE veteran made it a point to talk about how difficult the entire process was.

The D-Generation X member has made it behind the scenes in every aspect of WWE.

Road Dogg, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels

For a long time, Road Dogg was the person to take up the role as the lead writer and producer on WWE SmackDown. He continued in that position until WrestleMania 35, after which he resigned from the show as the lead writer. Since then, he has been working on NXT with Triple H and helping the forge the storylines on the Black and Yellow brand.

He was recently on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he talked about how difficult it is to run and write up a WWE show every week.

Road Dogg talks about writing a 2-hour WWE show weekly

Road Dogg admitted that he felt that he was better in his role behind the scenes in WWE than he was on screen. However, he did go on to say that he found out that writing a 2-hour show for every week in WWE was much harder than he had imagined or given any of the writers credit for in the past.

"I am better behind the scenes than I am in front of it. I love that. It is such a liberating feeling to not have the stress of the performance.on your shoulders. But you do have the stress of the execution of the show. But for me, to write a weekly two-hour television show, so much harder than I ever imagined and harder than I ever gave the writers credit for, but so rewarding at the end of two hours if it all came off as planned."

The D-Generation X veteran continued, saying that despite all of the difficulty, he still loved being hands-on when it came to the creative side of things in WWE and when things finally went as planned, that was the greatest reward for any writer. He also mentioned that he loved the fact that he had his fingerprints over every aspect of something as large as WWE WrestleMania.

"I loved how hands on I could be for SmackDown, RAW, and WrestleMania. I was in those meetings, putting together who's coming out first, whose music is hitting here. I had my fingerprints on every aspect of that huge conglomerate of WrestleMania."

While Road Dogg does make appearances on screen from time to time, his primary role in WWE at the moment is very much a backstage one.Currently, he works on NXT with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.