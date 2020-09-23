Create
WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal passes away at age 60

Another WWE Legend has passed away (Pic Source: WWE)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 18:26 IST
News
Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal has died at 60. The news first broke on Twitter through Hulk Hogan, who commented on the legend's passing.

Animal was one-half of the legendary tag team Legion of Doom, a.k.a. The Road Warriors. The Road Warriors were considered one of the greatest WWE Tag Teams, winning multiple Tag Team Championships in WWE, NWA/WCW, AJPW, and others.

Road Warrior Animal's death confirmed on his official Twitter Page

Animal's official Twitter account later confirmed the news. Tommy Dreamer also confirmed the news on Twitter.

The 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside his late partner Hawk, who died in 2003, were known for their hard-hitting combinations inside the ring and the crowds loved them even more for it.

Animal was working as a co-host for Sportskeeda's Monday Night Raw aftershow on Facebook, Legion of RAW alongside Chris Featherstone. Once news broke of Animal's death, Sportskeeda reached out to Chris, who sadly confirmed the news.

Sportskeeda wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Joseph Laurinaitis, a.k.a. Road Warrior Animal. He will be missed as his time on this earth was legendary, and legends never die.

Published 23 Sep 2020, 18:26 IST
WWE Raw Hulk Hogan Animal History of WWE
