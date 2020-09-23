WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal passes away at age 60

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal has died at 60. The news first broke on Twitter through Hulk Hogan, who commented on the legend's passing.

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

Animal was one-half of the legendary tag team Legion of Doom, a.k.a. The Road Warriors. The Road Warriors were considered one of the greatest WWE Tag Teams, winning multiple Tag Team Championships in WWE, NWA/WCW, AJPW, and others.

Road Warrior Animal's death confirmed on his official Twitter Page

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Animal's official Twitter account later confirmed the news. Tommy Dreamer also confirmed the news on Twitter.

The 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside his late partner Hawk, who died in 2003, were known for their hard-hitting combinations inside the ring and the crowds loved them even more for it.

Animal was working as a co-host for Sportskeeda's Monday Night Raw aftershow on Facebook, Legion of RAW alongside Chris Featherstone. Once news broke of Animal's death, Sportskeeda reached out to Chris, who sadly confirmed the news.

Sportskeeda wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Joseph Laurinaitis, a.k.a. Road Warrior Animal. He will be missed as his time on this earth was legendary, and legends never die.