"The Tribal Chief is sitting there waiting for him"- WWE Legend sheds light on The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns

Triple H recently spoke about the possibility of The Rock facing Roman Reigns in a dream match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, he mentioned that The Tribal Chief is waiting for the former world champion to return to the in-ring.

The Game hinted at The Great One's highly awaited return and said that he would love to see his former rival inside the squared circle once again. He claimed that there is a high probability of him returning to WrestleMania 39.

"The Tribal Chief is sitting there waiting for him or anybody else that he wants to. It's magic. Magic, magic, magic, of the highest of levels. In the city that he has become in some manner, king of, and to have that experience one more time, I know that's gotta be burning whole in him. I know that's gotta be a desire, it's just what else? What other things does he need to put aside and can he do to make this all work, cause he is juggling a lot. So, hopefully the answer is yes, I'd love to see nothing more, but will see. So, to quote you again, there is a chance," said Triple H. (1:09:00- 1:09:50)

Roman Reigns gave his honest opinion on his rumored match against The Rock

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns gave his honest opinion on the rumored match against his cousin, The Rock.

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated media podcast, The Tribal Chief spoke about the possibility of his match with The Great One. Reigns also mentioned how special it would be:

"Update is Dwayne [Johnson] is dropping it with his own projects," Reigns said. "It's got to be pretty good, it's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking."

In continuation of the interview, Reigns also spoke about the Young Rock episode, which was used as a reference:

"It's [a match] something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock,' which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic," Reigns said. "A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Do you think The Rock might cross paths with Roman Reigns at some point in time? Sound off in the comment section below.

