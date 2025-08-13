  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend rushed to hospital, Nia Jax reacts

WWE legend rushed to hospital, Nia Jax reacts

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:36 GMT
Nia Jax [Image credits: wwe.com]
Nia Jax [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nia Jax has reacted after a WWE legend was rushed to the hospital. Well-known WWE official Charles Robinson had to be taken to the emergency room after a frightening ordeal in the middle of the night.

Ad

Robinson has been a veteran referee for WWE, having been part of the promotion for over two decades. Recently, he took to his Instagram to reveal that he was bitten by a bat and had to be taken to the ER to be treated.

As messages of support and comfort poured in, Nia Jax was quick to react and showed her support for Charles Robinson.

"Charles!!!! You’re the toughest," she wrote under Robinson's Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Robinson has officiated some of the most high-profile WWE debuts during his lengthy tenure with the promotion. Notably, Charles Robinson was also injured during Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther.

Robinson ended up eating a Spear from the former WCW wrestler, which was meant for The Ring General.

Later, the veteran referee revealed on Instagram that he suffered a cracked rib due to the brutal spear.

Nia Jax competed on NXT this week

A couple of weeks ago, Nia Jax surprisingly showed up on NXT and attacked Lash Legend. The former WWE Women's Champion laid out the NXT upstart with the Annihilator to send a message.

Ad

Then, the two stars brawled on the August 5th edition of the show after Jax defeated Thea Hail. This finally led to a match between the two this week on NXT.

A hard-hitting contest between The Irresistible Force and The Boujee Bully ensued, which had the attention of the NXT crowd. The match ended when Legend attempted to powerbomb Jax off the top rope, but the former WWE Women's Champion dropped her with an Annihilator and followed it up with another to pick up the win.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications