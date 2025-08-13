WWE legend rushed to hospital, Nia Jax reacts

Nia Jax has reacted after a WWE legend was rushed to the hospital. Well-known WWE official Charles Robinson had to be taken to the emergency room after a frightening ordeal in the middle of the night.Robinson has been a veteran referee for WWE, having been part of the promotion for over two decades. Recently, he took to his Instagram to reveal that he was bitten by a bat and had to be taken to the ER to be treated.As messages of support and comfort poured in, Nia Jax was quick to react and showed her support for Charles Robinson.&quot;Charles!!!! You’re the toughest,&quot; she wrote under Robinson's Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRobinson has officiated some of the most high-profile WWE debuts during his lengthy tenure with the promotion. Notably, Charles Robinson was also injured during Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther.Robinson ended up eating a Spear from the former WCW wrestler, which was meant for The Ring General.Later, the veteran referee revealed on Instagram that he suffered a cracked rib due to the brutal spear.Nia Jax competed on NXT this weekA couple of weeks ago, Nia Jax surprisingly showed up on NXT and attacked Lash Legend. The former WWE Women's Champion laid out the NXT upstart with the Annihilator to send a message.Then, the two stars brawled on the August 5th edition of the show after Jax defeated Thea Hail. This finally led to a match between the two this week on NXT.A hard-hitting contest between The Irresistible Force and The Boujee Bully ensued, which had the attention of the NXT crowd. The match ended when Legend attempted to powerbomb Jax off the top rope, but the former WWE Women's Champion dropped her with an Annihilator and followed it up with another to pick up the win.