WWE legend's daughter and her partner dress up as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley for Halloween, but there's a twist

A WWE legend's daughter and her partner have dressed up as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley for Halloween this year.

Noelle Foley and Frank The Clown have been together for quite some time now. The loving couple keeps up with the WWE product and are seemingly huge fans of The Judgment Day.

In Noelle Foley's new Instagram post, she and her partner, Frank The Clown, revealed their Halloween outfits. In a hilarious twist, Noelle dressed up as Dominik while Frank The Clown dressed up as Rhea Ripley. Check out their insane costumes below:

Noelle Foley's father Mick Foley is a huge Rhea Ripley fan

Mick Foley has had nothing but praise for The Nightmare in the past. Back in 2021, Foley wrote a lengthy Facebook post explaining why Ripley should win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Check out an excerpt from his post:

"With all due respect to WWE SummerSlam, the #RoyalRumble has become the second most important WWE event of the year. It’s more eagerly anticipated and inevitably has more fans talking after the show than its fairer weather counterpart. In my opinion, the WWE Superstar most likely to get people talking – and in a positive way is Rhea Ripley."

Ripley came incredibly close to winning the annual free-for-all. Unfortunately, she was the last woman to be eliminated by eventual winner Bianca Belair.

Ripley's time did come, though. At this year's Royal Rumble, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match, despite entering at the #1 spot, by eliminating Liv Morgan. Ripley went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39. The match turned out to be an instant classic, and many fans deemed it the greatest women's match in the history of WrestleMania.

