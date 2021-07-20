WWE legend's daughter wants to main-event WrestleMania, jokes about Bianca Belair [Exclusive]

Bianca Belair has been on a roll since winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. During night one of the blockbuster pay-per-view, Belair and Sasha Banks earned a significant accomplishment. They became the first two black women to fight each other in the main event spot of WrestleMania.

Many personalities from WWE and other companies have spoken about the growing women's revolution and how female competitors are earning high-profile spots on a mainstream scale lately.

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella is widely regarded as one of the best comedic talents of all time, and his daughter, Bianca Carelli, wishes to become a pro wrestling megastar one day.

She recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about numerous topics, including her honest thoughts on women main-eventing WrestleMania. You can check out their conversation in the video linked below:

"Wow, I actually just got goosebumps" - Bianca Carelli praises the women of WWE

While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks fought in the second-ever women's WrestleMania event this year, the first was Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey's triple threat clash in 2019.

Bianca Carelli realizes the importance of their achievements, and her dream is to fill that spot in WWE somewhere down the line.

"Well, just like in the business over all the years that have gone by - Women have really fought for the spots that they have now. And the fact that women main-evented WrestleMania was huge for women. Huge for women in wrestling, and also, women in sports," said Bianca Carelli. "And, wow, I actually just got goosebumps, because it's such a beautiful thing for a woman to say, 'Hey you know what, we can do what the guys are doing. We can do it just as well, maybe, we can even do it better!' So it was amazing to have been able to see women in that spot, in that position. And you know, obviously, very inspiring because it would be a dream of mine one day to fill that spot myself. So, we'll see what the future brings."

It's an interesting coincidence that Santino Marella's daughter and WWE's Bianca Belair share the same first name.

Bianca Carelli addressed this topic in a light-hearted manner:

"I know, I'm gonna have to change my name!"

I had an absolute blast chatting with the wonderful @CarelliBianca for @SKWrestling_. She started the chat with a heel promo and ended with a babyface one. pic.twitter.com/hRr1RWwyvs — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 7, 2021

Carelli has her father's support in pursuing a pro wrestling career, and she is currently the BAA Women's Champion at the Battle Arts Academy.

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive video while using any quotes from this article.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das