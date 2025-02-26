WWE legend's daughter wrestles first match in 231 days

A WWE legend's daughter recently returned from injury. She just competed in her first televised match in 231 days on NXT this week.

Ad

Arianna Grace, who is the daughter of Santino Marella, has been an entertaining prospect in NXT for the past couple of years. However, her promising run came to a screeching halt last year. Following her match against Karmen Petrovic on the July 9, 2024, episode of NXT, Grace was absent from TV which raised a lot of eyebrows.

In August, Destinee Brown posted a picture from the WWE Performance Center's Promolympics event which showed Arianna Grace who sported a sling in her right arm. This was a clear indication that Santino Marella's daughter was injured. She remained out of action for the remainder of the year.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Grace popped back up in NXT during Vengeance Day along with her father Santino Marella. However, she had not competed in a televised match yet. Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Arianna Grace had a confrontation with Lola Vice which set up a match for later in the night.

This was the first televised match for Grace in 231 days. However, her return to the ring didn't go as planned as Lola Vice put her away with ease.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if this match settles the score between Arianna Grace and Lola Vice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback