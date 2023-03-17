WWE legend's son announces himself as the new leader of Bullet Club

The Bullet Club has found itself a new leader in the form of the faction's newest addition, David Finlay.

Son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, David joined the group after the exit of Jay White. The Switchblade recently departed Bullet Club and New Japan Pro Wrestling after suffering two back-to-back losses to Hikuleo and Eddie Kingston.

Finlay, who recently progressed to the next round of the New Japan Cup, declared himself as the newest leader of BC.

“Look at me. My talent, my potential. You know that O-Khan can’t compete with me. How many generations am I?” It’s a masterpiece born from the bloodline of the strongest and greatest wrestlers of each era. Even the strongest man in the world needs numbers to win a war. But we’ve all seen what a career without taking risks would look like, so whether others like it or not, I’m the leader,” said Finlay. [H/T: Tokyo Sports]

Finlay added that he will push himself forward with the help of the faction.

“But BC’s job is not to follow me, it’s to push me forward. And I’ll turn the era into gold. I came in because BC was waiting for me to lead. No. I entered because BC was a weapon waiting to be used by me.”

David Finlay attacked former Bullet Club leader Jay White in his final NJPW appearance

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Jay White lost a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match against Eddie Kingston. Post-match, White was about to address the crowd but was attacked by David Finlay. The two men have known each other for years.

Shortly afterward, Finlay was revealed as the new member of BC, White's former manager and stablemate, Gedo, joined him. David is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and held the titles with Juice Robinson.

Coincidentally enough, Robinson is also a member of the BC and was recruited into the group under White's leadership.

