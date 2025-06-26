WWE legend's son explains how Gunther confronted them: "My dad just never forgets" (Exclusive)

Gunther is regarded as one of the most dangerous stars in WWE and often directly confronts his opponents. Goldberg's son, Gage, recently talked about how they were confronted at Bad Blood last year.

The Ring General went after Goldberg and his son, Gage, in October last year when they were in the audience during the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Gunther taunted Goldberg by calling him a bad father and a wrestler. According to Gage, his father has never forgotten the insults.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gage stated:

"We were at one of the RAWs (Sic. Bad Blood) and just watching, and Gunther comes out and starts talking. Talking mess about me and my dad, about how my dad is a bad father, and he was a bad wrestler. I mean, my dad just never forgets. He always tells me that." [10:00 onwards]

The WWE legend's son wanted him to fight Gunther

In a previous interview, Gage admitted that he wanted to see his father beat down Gunther after the latter called them out last year.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gage discussed how he felt during the WWE segment. He said that he told Goldberg to get physically involved, which would definitely have happened if security hadn't held him back.

"I mean, when he [Gunther] first came out I wasn't expecting anything, and then he started saying all that, and then I'm like, 'Okay, okay,' and I started whispering to my dad, I'm like, 'You might wanna get in there and kick his a** or something like that.' But he got out there. He showed his presence, for sure, too. It was just like, 'Why are you calling him out?' I don't really know. I kinda wanna see my dad kick his a** now." [6:08 – 6:36]

Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

