WWE legend's son in talks to return after 14 years

Dozens of wrestlers have followed in the footsteps of famous family members by becoming WWE Superstars. In a recent interview, Wes Brisco addressed whether he would consider returning to the company one day.

Brisco is the son of Gerald Brisco and nephew of Jack Brisco. Gerald worked for WWE between 1984 and 2020. The 78-year-old was Vince McMahon's right-hand man and played a major role in recruiting wrestlers.

Meanwhile, Wes was part of the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system from 2009 to 2011. During that time, he held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Xavier Woods.

Discussing his career on Developmentally Speaking, Brisco confirmed he has held talks with WWE about a possible return:

"Yeah, a couple, actually. Not too long ago, actually. Yeah [willing to return], that's something that I would really like. There's been some talks, so we'll see." [20:14 – 20:30]

Wes Brisco's wrestling career after leaving WWE

Following his 2011 release, Wes Brisco became a member of the Aces & Eights faction in TNA. He also wrestled for the WWC in Puerto Rico and the Japanese promotion, NJPW.

Reflecting on his WWC run, Brisco made it clear that the Puerto Rican lifestyle was different from what he had experienced in America:

"Of course, that was crazy. It was, 'What's the next step?' and my next step was I went down to Puerto Rico and wrestled for Carlos Colon at WWC. That was crazy, crazy. I was actually living down in Puerto Rico, just wrestling, surfing, and going crazy." [20:34–21:04]

Brisco has mostly competed on the independent scene over the last decade. However, he has not wrestled for 15 months after undergoing jaw and knee surgeries.

