WWE legend's tweet about Bray Wyatt leaves fans confused

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts posted a tweet about Bray Wyatt shortly after his WWE release, and it's certainly something fans will have a hard time understanding.

Bray Wyatt's release caused quite a furor among fans and wrestling personalities on social media. Thousands of tweets were posted in a matter of minutes, with most fans slamming WWE for letting Wyatt go.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who is currently affiliated with All Elite Wrestling, posted a tweet addressing Bray Wyatt after his release. The tweet is incredibly confusing and incoherent, and fans are finding it hard to understand what the pro-wrestling legend is trying to say.

Check out a screengrab of Jake Roberts' tweet below:

Jake Roberts' tweet about Bray Wyatt

The tweet didn't garner much coverage, but the few responses that it got clearly indicated that fans were having a tough time trying to make sense of it. Check out these responses HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Bray Wyatt's underwhelming WWE run and unique persona

Bray Wyatt was one of the most fascinating characters in recent memory and had tons of potential. After grinding for years on end, Wyatt won the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Unfortunately, the run didn't last long and he lost the belt to Randy Orton at the mega event.

Wyatt's second Universal title run in 2020 was underwhelming as well. He won the belt at SummerSlam 2020 before losing it to Roman Reigns mere days later at Payback. As is always the case, many fans are speculating on Twitter that Wyatt will end up debuting in AEW after his non-compete clause expires.

Thank you @WWEBrayWyatt for being a great person behind the camera ..



And for being one of the, if not the best character in wrestling in the last decade#ThankYouBray pic.twitter.com/C83ggLzkMV — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 31, 2021

Wyatt was one of the most unique characters in all of WWE and a lot could have been done if he were handled correctly. Wyatt's last match came at WrestleMania 37 where he lost to arch-rival Randy Orton due to an interference by Alexa Bliss.

As for Jake Roberts, he hasn't given an explanation on his tweet since he posted it.

What do you think Roberts was trying to say in his tweet? Where do you think Bray Wyatt will end up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun