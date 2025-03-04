  • home icon
WWE legend's two sons debuting as a tag team this week

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 00:51 GMT
Things are really shaking up (Credit: WWE.com)
Things are really shaking up (Credit: WWE.com)

Two sons of a WWE legend are now making their debut - it's been announced on social media. They will be working together as a tag team.

For some time, Terrell and Terrence Hughes have been making noise as they get ready to start their wrestling careers properly. While they've already made an impact and shown what they can do, things are heating up now as they have been announced to debut together as a tag team for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. D-Von Dudley's two sons are now going to show the world what they can do.

Reality of Wrestling made the announcement that the two stars are going to make their debut this Saturday, March 8, at the Walker Texas Lawyer arena. The announcement came from the Hall of Fame podcast by Booker T and Brad Gilmore.

The two stars are certainly no strangers to the ring. They wrestle under the name TNT and have competed in AEW in the past while also having appeared in IMPACT at a younger age. They have also competed in NWA and the 2023 Crockett Cup.

Now, competing in ROW, if they do well, they could end up heading straight to WWE sooner rather than later.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Neda Ali
