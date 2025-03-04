WWE legend's two sons debuting as a tag team this week

Two sons of a WWE legend are now making their debut - it's been announced on social media. They will be working together as a tag team.

Ad

For some time, Terrell and Terrence Hughes have been making noise as they get ready to start their wrestling careers properly. While they've already made an impact and shown what they can do, things are heating up now as they have been announced to debut together as a tag team for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. D-Von Dudley's two sons are now going to show the world what they can do.

Ad

Trending

Reality of Wrestling made the announcement that the two stars are going to make their debut this Saturday, March 8, at the Walker Texas Lawyer arena. The announcement came from the Hall of Fame podcast by Booker T and Brad Gilmore.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two stars are certainly no strangers to the ring. They wrestle under the name TNT and have competed in AEW in the past while also having appeared in IMPACT at a younger age. They have also competed in NWA and the 2023 Crockett Cup.

Now, competing in ROW, if they do well, they could end up heading straight to WWE sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.