WWE legend Santino Marella provides an update on his injured daughter Arianna Grace

WWE legend Santino Marella has provided an update on his daughter Arianna Grace. The young WWE star previously suffered an injury and had to undergo surgery.

During a recent interview with Fightful (per 411 Mania), Marella noted that his daughter is still in injury rehab. He added that the WWE star is hopeful of returning to the ring by Spring 2023.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE One month since my surgery. Decided to take myself out on a nice date. Some mussels, a little filet mignon and some outdoor relaxation by the water. Much needed. One month since my surgery. Decided to take myself out on a nice date. Some mussels, a little filet mignon and some outdoor relaxation by the water. Much needed. https://t.co/7U3ZFMS44U

Additionally, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also noted that he doesn't have any issues with his daughter not using the same in-ring name. Marella believes that Grace can follow her own career path without any comparisons.

Meanwhile, Marella, who is one of the most popular comedic characters in the history of WWE, ended his tenure with the company back in 2016 after being released.

However, he has made sporadic appearances for WWE since then. In 2019, he appeared at the RAW Reunion show in a backstage bit. He also competed in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble under the Santina Marella gimmick before eliminating himself.

The 48-year-old has been active on the independent circuit. He also appeared for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II under his real name, Anthony Carelli.

Arianna Grace has enjoyed a brief run with WWE so far

In March 2022, Arianna Grace, whose real name is Bianca Carelli, announced that she had officially signed with WWE and would be reporting to the Performance Center.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE 🏼 Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺 Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺❤️🙏🏼

She made her debut on the April 29 episode of NXT Level Up under her current ring name, defeating Amari Miller in her first match. She was announced as a competitor for the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament where she lost to Nikkita Lyons in the first round.

Grace was also paired up with Kiana James on television. Her first televised win was over fellow rising star Thea Hail on the August 9 episode of NXT.

