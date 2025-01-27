WWE legend Santino Marella teases return of hilarious gimmick

Santino Marella is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. He has teased the return of one of his famous personas.

Santino Marella started his WWE career on the right note, defeating Umaga in his RAW debut to win the Intercontinental Championship. From there, Santino went on to become a fan favorite due to his humorous antics. His comic timing was exceptional, and he was able to get several WWE stars to break character onscreen.

One of the most memorable moments of Santino's career was when he introduced his "twin sister," Santina Marella, to the WWE Universe. Santina has even competed against other female stars and also participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Although fans have not seen Santina in a while, the character could be returning soon.

Recently, Santino was caught wearing his daughter Arianna Grace's tiara. When Grace questioned him, the former Intercontinental Champion said that he had not seen his sister Santina in a while and wanted to see her face since they were twins. Arianna Grace posted the clip on social media with a caption as follows:

"Don’t you hate when your parents go through your things 🤦🏻‍♀️ 🙄 @milanmiracle"

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, this could be Santino teasing the return of Santina for the event.

Santino Marella pitched for a Royal Rumble appearance alongside Arianna Grace

Santino Marella is no stranger to the Royal Rumble. He even came close to winning the match in 2011. Even Santina Marella has competed in the Royal Rumble. Santino is currently working with TNA, and with their partnership with WWE, it is possible he could enter the Rumble. It looks like he is even chomping at the bit to compete alongside his daughter.

During a recent interview on the No Name Wrestling podcast, Santino confirmed that he pitched to compete in the Royal Rumble alongside his daughter Arianna Grace since it has never been done, but he hasn't heard back from WWE yet.

"So I was pitching... I don't think it's ever been done; father-daughter in the same Rumble. So, it [would] be really big for her to return to the programming and, you know, I'm down to show and just, yeah, just get that experience," he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

If Santino enters the Women's Royal Rumble alongside Arianna Grace, he could bring back his iconic Santina gimmick.

