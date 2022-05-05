"That shocked me" - WWE Legend says Becky Lynch was the first person to call him after he got fired

Road Dogg has revealed that Becky Lynch reached out to him after the former's unexpected WWE release earlier this year.

Big Time Becks worked with Road Dogg while on SmackDown's creative team. During this week's episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that the former RAW Women's Champion was the first person amongst the many who called him after his firing.

Brian James admitted that he was surprised by the phone call from Becky Lynch and said that her thoughtful gesture had a tremendous impact on him. The RAW Superstar made sure she thanked the veteran superstar for his backstage support.

"One thing about Becky is, few people called me when I got fired. She was the first one, and that shocked me! I mean, it really did," revealed Road Dogg. "It caught me because I didn't know, and she proceeded to tell me how she felt about working with me and working on SmackDown with me and all that stuff, and I had no idea she felt that strongly. Man, it really touched my heart." (48:20 -48:40)

Road Dogg says Becky Lynch was his favorite superstar on SmackDown

Becky Lynch rose to superstardom on the Blue brand several years ago, and Road Dogg was an influential member of the creative team during her ascend.

The wrestling legend revealed that Becky Lynch was one of his favorite talents on SmackDown, and he often pushed for her to have a more prominent position on the card.

"She is a good kid, man, and she was always my fav when I started writing SmackDown, recalled the former WWE star. "I thought we had to get her in the mix; you know what I mean?" (48:41 - 49:00)

Road Dogg was one of the many WWE personnel who believed in Becky's potential. She certainly has not forgotten about the people who've helped her throughout her incredible journey.

