WWE Legend says Cody Rhodes might still be a "couple of years" away from winning WWE world title

Cody Rhodes has been treated as a top star since his WWE return. While most fans expect him to win the world title eventually, Jake "The Snake" Roberts believes The American Nightmare might still be a few years away from achieving the feat.

Roberts briefly spoke about Cody Rhodes during this week's DDP Snake Pit podcast episode. The WWE legend said Rhodes has all the skills to become a world champion but was still unsure whether he could fulfill his dream in a short period of time.

Diamond Dallas Page didn't share the same opinion as he felt Cody could capture the elusive world title sooner rather than later:

"I think Cody has a chance to be a great world champion. I think he's a couple of years away yet. Maybe not (Roberts added after DDP disputed the prediction). He has got it all. He is the total package." (from 20:38 to 20:56)

One of the best promo guys on the planet: DDP showers massive praise on Cody Rhodes

DDP discussed Cody Rhodes' strengths and highlighted the WWE star's exceptional ability on the microphone. Page said Cody doesn't deliver promos like his legendary father Dusty Rhodes and has developed a unique style.

DDP recalled watching a recent RAW promo from Cody and admitted he was teary-eyed by the end of the segment:

"I'm not picking favorites, but I think Cody is one of the best promo guys on the planet. He has got his own style, and it's nothing like his father. It's very important to him that he is an original and his own man. Going into it, the moment, and he showed that in one promo that Cody did when he was out there. It was so heartfelt. It choked me up, watching it." (from 21:58 to 22:12)

Cody Rhodes is presently dealing with a torn pectoral injury, which could keep him out of action for several months.

While the timing of the injury is unfortunate, it could also be a blessing in disguise, considering Roman Reigns' sheer dominance at the top. WWE now has more time before they can make Cody a world champion. It'll surely be interesting to see how it all pans out from a storyline standpoint.

