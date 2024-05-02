WWE legend says he didn't get along with Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin & Triple H

Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Triple H are considered by many to be among the greatest WWE Superstars in history. Hacksaw Jim Duggan, a former opponent of all three men, recently revealed that he did not get along with them behind the scenes.

Duggan is best known for his initial WWE run between 1987 and 1993. The first Royal Rumble winner also had a seven-year stint in WCW, where he won the United States Championship from Steve Austin in 1994.

Without going into too much detail, Duggan briefly discussed his real-life problems with the trio on Everybody's Got A Pod:

"Me and Austin, we had a little personal [issue], we just didn't get along. The guys I didn't get along with: Triple H, Shawn, and Stone Cold! The guys I got along with – Dr. Death, Terry Gordy, and [Roddy] Piper – are all gone, you know? Now nobody wants to be my friend!" [2:53 – 3:14]

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Many fans fondly remember the legendary wrestler for his pro-USA gimmick.

Jim Duggan elaborates on his heat with Steve Austin

At WCW Fall Brawl 1994, Jim Duggan defeated Steve Austin in a 35-second bout. The latter allegedly had issues with his opponent's age and did not want to compete in the match.

Duggan clarified that he and Austin did not get involved in a backstage altercation, but they had an honest conversation after their match:

"Not to the point [of physicality]. I went back and we had words. Actually, I'm trying to think who the referee was. Nick Patrick was the referee, yeah. He was backstage with us there. I cut a little promo, but what the hell are you gonna do?" [3:32 – 3:54]

While Duggan remained in WCW until 2001, Austin was fired from the company in 1995. The wrestling icon went on to join WWE, where he reinvented himself as Stone Cold.

