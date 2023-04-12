WWE legend says Rhea Ripley is a "once-in-a-generation worker" but still "green as f**k" after WrestleMania

Kevin Nash had some glorious praise for Rhea Ripley following her triumphant win at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day put on a star-making performance by dethroning The Queen to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The title match was widely considered one of the best bouts on the entire WrestleMania show, and Kevin Nash was also impressed by Rhea Ripley, who he called a "once-in-a-generation worker."

While Big Daddy Cool believes Rhea is still "green" as a performer and has a long way to go, he admitted that The Eradicator is much more talented than Chyna.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer stated on his Kliq This podcast:

"I think Ripley is a f**king once-in-a-generation worker. I think her selling; she is still green as f**k. But she will be; remember when I talked sh** on this show, I said she is not Chyna. She is not in that position where she should be doing sh** to guys. And now, in retrospect, shame on me; no, she is not Chyna. She is much more talented, you know." [1:43:15 - 1:443:54]

Kevin Nash says he rewatched a Rhea Ripley match from a RAW episode before WrestleMania

The March 20th episode of Monday Night RAW saw the Australian superstar take on Bayley in a keenly-contested bout.

Kevin Nash, who usually deletes the episodes after watching them, decided to tune into the show again to watch Ripley and Bayley's match again.

Nash admitted to being high the second time he tuned into the match and hilariously claimed it made for a much better viewing experience. In addition to highlighting Rhea Ripley's splendid selling, the respected veteran also revealed that he was a massive fan of Bayley's work.

"To me, offense is offense, but it's the sell and not to die. The way she lands. I watched her against Bayley; it was a couple of weeks before 'Mania. I watched the match, and I got done with RAW; I usually delete it. I said, 'You know what? I'm not going to delete this because I think I want to watch that match with Bayley and Rhea one more time.' And I did," added Nash. "I got stoned a day later, and I watched it stoned, and it was way better. F**k yeah, way better." [1:44:01 - 1:45:00]

