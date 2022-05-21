"You should be suspended without pay" - WWE legend on Sasha Banks & Naomi getting punished (Exclusive)

WWE dropped a bombshell on SmackDown by suspending Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two superstars were also stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship as WWE made sure the duo paid the price for walking out on RAW.

While speaking on this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opined that Sasha Banks and Naomi should be suspended without pay.

Mantell believes that Naomi and Banks' salaries should be cut during their time away from TV as they did not complete their contractual obligations. However, the veteran wasn't sure if it was a feasible move from a legal standpoint:

"I think you should be suspended without pay if they can, if that could happen," said Dutch Mantell. "I don't know if they could do that. That may be a legal issue, but they didn't fulfill the contract. So they may have some kind of default on that, I don't know," Mantell said. [4:52 - 5:06]

"I don't know if they could offer them the money" - Dutch Mantell on if Sasha Banks and Naomi can join AEW

Sasha Banks and Naomi are amongst the highest-paid female stars in WWE. Like many personalities in the business, Dutch Mantell was surprised that the superstars were ready to walk away from their lucrative positions.

While AEW has emerged as a realistic option for many wrestlers, Mantell doesn't foresee Tony Khan offering Banks and Naomi more money than WWE.

"I just hated it that it happened because I think these girls are making great money, big money, and to walk out on that. Listen, there is only one other place to go, and I don't know if they could offer them the money they are making there. So that's my thoughts on it," added Mantell. [5:07 - 5:21]

Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE careers are shrouded in uncertainty at the moment. The situation has shown no signs of improvement, and it would be interesting to see if Banks and Naomi eventually sort out their issues with WWE officials.

