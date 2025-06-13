WWE legend says he's "the ORIGINAL Head of the Table" - not Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns received flak in a most unexpected conversation, as a WWE legend insisted that he was the original Head of the Table. Reigns is the one who has been using that title in recent years in WWE.

Ad

On The Undertaker's Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, Michelle McCool narrated a story of how when she met his family, his mother was still fixing food for him. He said that he was the original Head of the Table, taking a shot at Roman Reigns, and then joked that that was the case with his mother as he took care of her. McCool said that he loved 'Taker's mother, and that he was not talking badly about her, despite his insisting that she was.

Ad

Trending

"I'm the original Head of the Table. Hey I love my Mama. I take care of my Mama. Why are you talking bad about her?" The Undertaker said.

She said that his mother loved her other sons too. To this, The Phenom insisted that she did, but they were not the angel baby that he was:

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

"She does. They just ain't the angel baby."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns still calls himself The Head of the Table, but given that he's been absent for long portions of his WWE run recently, it remains to be seen if he chooses to respond to the claim made by The Undertaker.

Roman Reigns is familiar with The Undertaker

The stars are familiar with one another, having feuded before. Reigns remains one of the only two stars to have actually beaten him at WrestleMania, with Brock Lesnar ending The Deadman's legendary streak on the other occasion.

Ad

Now, The Undertaker is retired, and while Reigns is not as active as he once was, he still has the claim to the title: The Head of the Table. Should he respond to The Undertaker's claim, it would then lead to an interesting interaction between the two stars.

If you use either quote from the first part of the article, please credit Undertaker on X/Twitter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!