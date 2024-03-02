WWE legend says he and Tiffany Stratton are similar: "I find that facet of her personality a lot like mine" (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is the next big thing in WWE's women's division, and during the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell explained why the young star reminded him of his working days.

Despite being a heel, Stratton got cheered in Perth as the Australian fans were behind her during the women's Elimination Chamber match.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton picked up the biggest win of her short yet eventful main roster career against Naomi and looks set to be a major player moving forward. Dutch Mantell recalled how he, too, used to get babyface reactions even though he tried his hardest to be a heel during his days as an active wrestler.

It's getting increasingly challenging to boo Tiffany Stratton, and Dutch Mantell could relate to her as he experienced the same as a performer decades ago.

"It reminds me a lot during my working days, I wanted the people to boo me, but they would all cheer. Give me money, you know, hand me bottles of whiskey and gifts. It was hard to try to get them to dislike. So, I do find that facet of her personality a lot like mine because I know what she's going through." [From 27:44 onwards]

Dutch Mantell had no doubts that Stratton was destined to become a massive name in WWE.

The company has already produced multiple megastars in the women's division, and Tiffany Stratton might just be the next.

"But they do like her, and you can see. If you have never seen wrestling before, you sit down and watch her and the way she looks, and she moves like a star," Mantell added. "It's early in her career right now, but she is going to be a big, big star. Huge!" [From 28:10 onwards]

Tiffanny Stratton still has a long way to go in the WWE, but she is on her way toward possibly becoming a multi-time women's champion.

