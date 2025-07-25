WWE legend sends heartfelt message after Hulk Hogan's passing; shares Vince McMahon story: "We have high hopes for him" 

Another WWE legend took to his social media accounts and paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.Ted Dibiase Sr. took to his account on X and sent a heartfelt message to the late WWE legend, while he shared a chat he had with Vince McMahon Sr., father of former WWE boss Vince McMahon, before a match with Hogan at Madison Square Garden about the company's plans for the iconic wrestler, who was starting his career at that time.&quot;The wrestling world lost an icon, but Ted Dibiase lost a very good friend. Hulk Hogan was The Man. Way back when Vince McMahon Sr. gave the ship over to Vince McMahon Jr, his first big star was Hulk Hogan. The last match I had the first time I went through the New York territory was at MSG against Hulk Hogan. Vince McMahon Sr. came to me and he said, 'We have high hopes for him, we'd like for you to really get him over.' And I did... Not only was he a good wrestler, he was a great guy, and a man of his word. One day we will meet again, I love you and I miss you,&quot; Ted Dibiase Sr. said in a video on X.The match was Hogan's debut at MSG back on December 17, 1979, with the late icon being victorious over Ted Dibiase Sr.UFC President Dana White praises late WWE icon Hulk HoganSpeaking with Jesse Watters of Fox News on Jesse Watters Primetime, UFC President Dana White had nothing but great things to say about the late WWE icon, referring to Hogan's appearance at the Republican National Convention nearly a year ago.&quot;He was a good man. He was special. He loved the president, and, obviously, he loved America,&quot; Dana White said. [H/T Fox News]Hogan was a big fan of Donald Trump, who won the US elections back in November to become President for a second time.