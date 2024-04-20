WWE legend sends a major warning to the company about getting Uncle Howdy back (Exclusive)

The teases for Uncle Howdy's rumored return continued during this week's SmackDown as WWE looks to continue Bray Wyatt's legacy on TV. While Dutch Mantell could understand WWE's intentions, the legendary manager warned them about the move possibly backfiring.

Before his untimely demise, Bray Wyatt introduced the mysterious Uncle Howdy character to the WWE Universe. It was recently confirmed that Bray's brother, Bo Dallas was under the Howdy mask all this while.

In recent weeks, WWE has regularly hinted at the return of Uncle Howdy, and it also seems like Bo Dallas might not be alone. Dutch Mantell agreed that Dallas needed all the help if WWE wanted to reboot one of Bray Wyatt's storylines.

Mantell emphasized that paying tribute to Wyatt wouldn't be an easy task for WWE and urged them to be careful about how they approached the angle.

"Well, he [Bo Dallas] needs help; he needs a lot of it. And this could backfire in their faces big time. It has to be done, I'm sure in a certain way, but I don't have an idea for it all. I know they are looking to pay homage to Bray, but, that might be a bigger task than they think. So, we'll see what they do; I'l judge it only at the end." [From 40:20 onwards]

Uncle Howdy never wrestled a single match during his first run. If Bo Dallas does return with the masked gimmick, Triple H and WWE would hope to put their best foot forward creatively and ensure they add another memorable chapter in Bray's WWE story.

