WWE legend set to target Charlotte Flair and top RAW Superstar at Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has picked out her clear target ahead of Royal Rumble 2022.

Thirty women are set to battle it out inside the squared circle for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Except for Charlotte, everyone will look to win the star-studded affair to get a guaranteed championship match of their choosing.

Lita, who returned earlier this month, has revealed two superstars she would target in the Royal Rumble. The legendary star has her eyes set on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Superstar Bianca Belair. She discussed her targets during her appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast and said:

"In the Rumble, you get to have these mini-matches with different generations and people that you might not get to see in the mix,'' Lita said. ''So, Bianca is someone that I have my eye on, and has been watching her ever since the tryout, so to be able to get in the ring with her. Charlotte, in a weird twist of events even though she is the champion. But, getting in there and to touch today's top stars, it is cool. You know, just have a little moment and fans remember those moments too. (25:48 - 26:23)

Why did Lita attack Charlotte Flair before Royal Rumble?

Lita made an explosive return on WWE SmackDown earlier this month. She revealed her intentions to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble but was interrupted by The Queen.

Charlotte Flair took it upon herself to remind Lita about her best friend Trish Stratus, who retired after losing to the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Charlotte's gloating did not sit well with Lita, who responded with a slap followed by a Twist of Fate.

Lita insisted that she has another WWE run left in her, hinting at a potential future after Royal Rumble. We recently saw Charlotte Flair confirm that she will choose her next opponent if she wins the Rumble match tonight. Given that Bianca Belair is a babyface, it is more likely that Lita would be involved in a rivalry with Charlotte.

Will we see the two superstars engage in a brief title feud after Rumble? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

