WWE legend shares heartfelt message following Hangman Page's scary injury on AEW Dynamite

WWE legend Mick Foley took to Twitter to send his best wishes to former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

During the closing stages of his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley, Page suffered an injury. The match was immediately called off as Moxley was declared the winner via a doctor's stoppage. Hangman was then stretchered away by ringside medics and was reportedly taken to a local hospital.

Taking to Twitter, several stars reacted to Page's injury, including Foley. The Hall of Famer sent his prayers to the former AEW World Champion in a four-word message.

"Prayers for Adam Page," wrote Mick Foley.

You can check out his tweet below:

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Prayers for Adam Page Prayers for Adam Page🙏

Page previously won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. However, his goal of becoming a two-time champion abruptly ended after he took a huge lariat from Moxley.

Mick Foley recently caught up with Hangman Page for the first time

Hangman Page might not be at the top of the pedestal in AEW at the moment. However, that doesn't change the fact that he is loved by the majority of the pro wrestling industry, including veterans such as Mick Foley.

The WWE legend recently caught up with Page, as the two were photographed together. Foley took to social media to send a message to the former AEW World Champion.

He even praised Page's recent promo against Jon Moxley from Dynamite and labeled him a "good guy" who is "doing great things" in his current promotion.

"I met ⁦@theAdamPage⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦@AEW⁩ - and how about that promo last Wednesday?" wrote Mick Foley.

Check out Mick Foley's tweet below:

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley I met ⁦ @theAdamPage ⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦ @AEW ⁩ - and how about that promo last Wednesday? I met ⁦@theAdamPage⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦@AEW⁩ - and how about that promo last Wednesday? https://t.co/lARUAGXSTo

As it stands, AEW is yet to provide an update on Page. It remains to be seen how long the former world champion will be sidelined.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we wish Hangman Page a speedy recovery.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes