Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on a possible match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

It was reported that The Rattlesnake was offered an 'enormous' amount of money to face The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All but that the company hadn't heard from the six-time world champion. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE approached Austin for a match against Brock Lesnar as well, although nothing has been confirmed.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the 61-year-old wrestling veteran stated that he doesn't think Stone Cold should compete at WrestleMania, as fans would be disappointed if he loses to Roman Reigns.

"In no universe could you have Steve Austin go over Roman Reigns at this point in time. Honestly and truthfully, I don't see any reason to have Steve Austin wrestle at this point in his life unless he's gonna win, because then it would just make the people feel bad. It's not like Roman would get heat for beating a beloved legend, it's just people would feel bad about the whole thing because Austin has moved on for so long," said Cornette. (3:12-3:45)

Jim Cornette on a potential match between Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Last year at The Show of Shows, The Rattlesnake competed in his first match in 20 years against Kevin Owens, which he won.

Jim Cornette stated that a match between Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin is a bad idea, as The Beast can't be his dominant self while Austin could be at risk with his neck.

"With Austin and Brock, there's no way because Brock can't be Brock if he can't throw people around and there's no way that Austin could or should want to even take the chance on that with his neck... Yes, when fans hear Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar, they instantly visualize both guys in their prime and all the spots and things they can do, that's the way marks look at it... Austin is not an answer to their problem as far as having a main event singles match I don't think this year." (3:50-5:01)

Roman Reigns will face the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania. Many people expect it to be Cody Rhodes, while others think it will be The Rock. It will all be revealed this Saturday night.

