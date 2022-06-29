"Just hit the biggest guy in there"- WWE legend shares inside details about DX's invasion of WCW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recapped DX's invasion of WCW Monday Nitro.

On April 27, 1998, Degeneration-X, led by Triple H, walked right up to the front door of WCW's building. The invasion angle proved to be a game-changer for WWE in Monday Night Wars between the two companies and is arguably one of the most memorable moments in pro wrestling history.

Road Dogg, a DX member during that time, shared backstage details about the infamous invasion attempt. Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"It was crazy. I knew nothing about it. I showed up and they said we're going and I was like, 'OK.' I have thought about that since that day and I've told this story before. Meng [Haku] worked there [WCW] and I go to my prison common sense. Just hit the biggest guy in there. So I'm going down the roster in my mind as I'm pounding on the door and all of a sudden Meng's face pops in my head and I'm like, 'You know what, please God, don't open this door,'" said Road Dogg (From 3:13 to 3:56)

Brian also speculated about what would have happened if World Championship Wrestling had opened its gates:

"I'm sure they would have run security over there to get us out, but I think it would have been big hugs all around. Others worked there like Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall]. I think it would have been like, 'Hey, what's going on,' and then they would have sent us out via security." (From 4:50 to 5:05)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his insights on DX's invasion of WCW

The DX invasion of WCW was a legendary moment in WWE history that changed the industry forever. The infamous angle was written by Vince Russo, who worked with the company from 1992 to 1999.

Speaking about the storyline on the same podcast, Russo detailed that one of the perks of working with WWE was having no budget limits. The veteran added that he jokingly demanded a rocket launcher for the invasion storyline but was provided with one in hours:

"The beauty of writing for WWE is whatever you put on that paper, they're gonna do it," said Vince Russo. "I'm sitting there and we were writing this DX angle and I swear to you, for giggles I write on the paper [that] DX rides up to the WCW building in a rocket launcher. I swear to God two hours later they got a freaking rocket launcher and when that happens, I'm like, there's nothing they can't do." (From 1:15 to 2:06)

The infamous angle is remembered fondly by wrestling fans even after two decades.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far