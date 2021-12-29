"I want to personally thank Vince McMahon" - Legendary star signs new 5-year WWE contract

Superstar Billy Graham announced on Facebook that he had signed a new 'Nostalgia Contract' with WWE. The legend was pleased to inform his fans about the deal, which has a tenure of five years.

Billy Graham also expressed his gratitude towards Vince McMahon and noted that the contract would benefit him and WWE.

Here's what the 78-year-old wrote in a Facebook post:

" WWE Nostalgia Agreement Hello fans everywhere." This is an official statement by me to inform everyone that I have signed a 5 year Nostalgia Contract with the WWE. I of course cannot discuss the details of my contract. I want to personally thank Vince McMahon for offering this opportunity to me and I hope that it will be profitable for the WWE and for myself." Superstar Billy Graham"

WWE is known to sign icons to a legends contract, but it's unclear whether Billy Graham has also inked a similar deal. Ideally, there should be more details about said 'Nostalgia Contract' sooner rather than later.

Billy Graham's influence on WWE and professional wrestling

Billy Graham is undoubtedly one of the most influential professional wrestling personalities of all time, as he revolutionized the business during his career.

Graham's groundbreaking work inspired the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many other superstars from the golden era of wrestling.

Graham stressed the importance of wrestlers being larger-than-life characters, and he was particularly remembered for having infectious charisma and a robust physique.

Graham had one reign with the WWE (then WWWF) World Championship as he defeated Bruno Sammartino in 1977 and held the title for the next ten months. Billy Graham has since been in and out of the WWE and was deservedly inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2004.

Graham has also been battling health issues of late as he was hospitalized in September earlier this year.

Billy Graham received a lot of support from the wrestling community, including the WWE, who reached out to the legend and helped him deal with his ailments.

