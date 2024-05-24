WWE legend has a single piece of advice for Lyra Valkyria (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria is steadily rising the totem pole in WWE, despite being quite new on the main roster. A Hall of Famer was recently asked to provide some advice for her, to which the former had an interesting response.

Lyra made her main roster debut on RAW to save Becky Lynch, who was under attack by Damage CTRL. She was later made a participant in the Queen of the Ring tournament, where she defeated Dakota Kai and then Zoey Stark to advance. Much to a lot of people's surprise, she also took down Iyo Sky in the semi-finals.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Hall of Famer Madusa was asked to share her thoughts on Lyra Valkyria. She also gave a bit of advice:

"Don't take no for an answer, but respectfully find another way. You know, if you don't like something, ask questions." [3:52 onwards]

Vince Russo believes WWE is pushing Lyra Valkyria to feud with Becky Lynch

According to Vince Russo, Lyra Valkyria is being primed by the creative department, despite him believing Chelsea Green is a better choice.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that Lyra Valkyria may get pushed in the WWE Money in the Bank PLE as well, fastracking her rise to the top of the roster. He stated:

"I don't think they view Chelsea Green unfortunately as viable enough, I don't. Bro, I'll tell you who they are gonna put over: Lyra Valkyria. They are bro, because what does that set up? [A match with Becky Lynch]. There you go, bro. That's what it is gonna set up bro." [7:09 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the WWE creative department has planned for Lyra down the line.

