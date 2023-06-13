WWE Legend slams fans for disgusting behavior toward Jeff Hardy at the airport

Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James was unhappy with the viral video of fans hounding Jeff Hardy at the airport.

Hardy was the latest wrestler who got harassed by fans at the airport. The AEW star was caught on video in an awkward position with some fans who brought him to sign at least 20 items. These fans are most likely selling the signed merchandise online.

It was not the first time in recent months that a pro wrestler had an incident at the airport. Alexa Bliss was very frustrated and vented online after getting hounded, while Rey Mysterio turned down fans wanting him to sign multiple items.

WWE legend Mickie James took to Twitter and slammed the fans for getting into Jeff's face and not giving him any privacy. James even went as far as calling the fans' actions "disgusting."

"Wow! This is disgusting behavior," James wrote on Twitter. "Real fans would never do this!! I'm so sorry Jeff Hardy. You deserve better."

Jeff Hardy signed all the items the fans handed him out. He was courteous enough to do it without saying anything. However, the legendary high-flying wrestler was on his private time and should have been left alone.

Matt Hardy is very disappointed with what happened to Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy expressed his feelings after the viral video of his younger brother getting ambushed at the airport for autographs. Matt said he was very disappointed in the fans because they took advantage of Jeff Hardy's kindness.

"Jeff doesn't actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this," Matt wrote on Twitter. "This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport and ask for an autograph or two, that’s acceptable. This isn't. Not appropriate or cool."

At the age of 45, Jeff remains one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Despite all the things that have happened over the past year, he continues to put his body on the line after years of crazy bumps, injuries, and more.

What do you think of fans ambushing wrestlers at airports and having them sign items to be put up for sale? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

