"They needed to trim some fat"- WWE legend speculates about Bray Wyatt's release from the company (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently speculated on the reason behind Bray Wyatt's release from the company.

The Eater of the Worlds was released from his contract in July last year, ending his 12-year tenure with the company. He has not stepped inside the squared circle since his last WWE bout, which was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that the former Universal Champion might have been released due to his lucrative paycheck.

"Look, I don't know what else they could have done with him, to be quite honest with you. I think, just like my release, they needed to trim some fat. I think he was getting paid a ton, I think Braun Strowman was getting paid a ton. You know what I mean? They just looked around and saw."

The veteran added that Wyatt's return to his old hunting ground could be "the biggest thing ever:"

"Look three years, they may bring him back. You know what I mean? He'll be in better shape, he's learned a ton and It'll be the biggest thing ever. But I don't know what the actual reason is that separated him from WWE." (From 2:00 to 2:30)

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently praised Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster before his eventual release last year. Wyatt's final feud in the Stamford-based promotion came against Randy Orton, which ended with Alexa Bliss turning on him.

During a recent chat with Metro.co.uk, Little Miss Bliss praised her former ally. Here's what she had to say:

"Everyone wanted to work with Windham, he’s just so good and so creatively genius. He put so much effort into his craft, and for me it was, 'how do I create something alongside him without lowering his integrity, lowering his character?' Because you have to try to rise to the occasion instead of bringing the other person down. I really tried in that sense to at least do his character justice. He’s the best,"said Bliss. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

WYATT 6 @Windham6



#WhatIf? But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. #WhatIf? https://t.co/IzSoaZyz1r

While the former Universal Champion has been teasing his return for a long time, there is still no word on his possible destination.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far