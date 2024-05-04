WWE legend speculates on the finish of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at Backlash France (Exclusive)

The first major title defense is always important in a championship reign, and Dutch Mantell feels Cody Rhodes will secure a clean victory over AJ Styles when they battle at Backlash.

After finally dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, WWE decided to book Cody Rhodes in a program with AJ Styles.

While Rhodes has defended the belt on the live event circuit, Backlash will be the first WWE premium live event where he defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against a formidable opponent.

The finish of the world title match was discussed at length on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, during which Dutch Mantell ruled out the possibility of a DQ ending. The wrestling veteran believed Cody Rhodes would pick up a significant clean win over The Phenomenal One.

Following the match, Mantell stated that Rhodes and Styles could shake hands and possibly leave the door open for another angle.

"They are going to have a DQ in the main event in this PPV that is going to sell out? No, I think, you've got a clean finish, Cody goes over. If they are going to do anything smart a**, they are going to shake hands, and then it's wide open." [From 40:00 onwards]

AJ Styles is one of the most established names on the roster and the ideal rival for Cody Rhodes if WWE intends for them to have a solid world championship match.

While Styles might not be the favorite to pull off an upset, he and Rhodes should hopefully have the best bout of the evening in front of a possibly hot crowd in Lyon, France.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback