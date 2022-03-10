WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin sends a warning message to 6-time champion

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has sent a message to Kevin Owens on Twitter. For weeks, Kevin Owens has been calling out The Toughest S.O.B and his home state of Texas.

This week on RAW, Owens stated that nothing would make him happier than beating the Texas Rattlesnake in his home state. The former Universal Champion also claimed he would pour a glass of milk on Austin's body. Here's what he said:

“Look nothing will make me happier than to beat the hell out of this guy in his home state at WrestleMania and give him a stunner the world will talk about for years. And then, pour a nice cold glass of milk over his lifeless body. I know you’re watching and I don’t think you have the guts to show up. But the bottom line is I’m calling you out, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,” said Kevin Owens.

The WWE legend took to Twitter to react to Owens' trash talk. Austin only wrote a line, as he indicated that he is about to open one last can of 'whoop-a**'. Here's what 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin tweeted:

“One.Last.Can,” wrote ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin had a message for Kevin Owens

Reacting to Kevin Owens' trash-talk, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin mentioned that the RAW Superstar had grabbed his attention the moment he spoke about Texas.

The Hall of Famer also stated why Owens chose to do this. Austin said either Owens is dumb or he wants his a** kicked by the WWE legend. But either way, Austin guaranteed that he will beat Owens at the very same place he started his career, which is Dallas, Texas.

“Every time you talked about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention, and why would you wanna do that, Kevin? I think there are two reasons. One, you’re one dumb son of a b****. And two, you’re fixing to get you’re a** kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Whether you’re gonna call this a KO show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever, I’ll gurantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can whop a** on you Kevin Owens and that’s the bottom line, cause ‘Stone Cold’ said so." said the legend.

If a match between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Kevin Owens takes place, it will be Austin's first in-ring showdown in 19 years.

