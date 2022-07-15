"She was really wondering" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls the time Becky Lynch almost left the company

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalls the time Becky Lynch was almost ready to leave the company.

The Man is one of the most influential women's entertainers on the planet. Lynch was the longest reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion and the first woman to main event WrestleMania along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in 2019.

However, none of these accomplishments would have happened if she had left the company. Speaking on Foley is Pod, Mick Foley recalls the time when she second guessed her decision and almost quit the company:

"So not to just say this to be a name dropper, but before Becky Lynch became The Man before she got that break that we all thought she was do. She was really wondering, you know, she’s really down on herself, you know, down on the, you know, her role with a company, wondering if it was all worth it. I remember giving her two piece of advice.” [H/T - ITR]

It was interesting to see Lynch stay as she later became one of the most dominant forces in the women's division.

Mick Foley recalls the advice he gave to Becky Lynch before she almost left WWE

Mick Foley was often known to put his body on the line during his career. The Hardcore Legend has several iconic moments in the history of professional wrestling. Foley also worked for a bit outside WWE when he became the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, the 57-year-old recalls giving Big Time Becks some important advice before she was planning to leave World Wrestling Entertainment:

“I remember giving her two piece of advice. I said, be patient, be ready. And I relayed to her a story about me being in the Memphis studio... So with that in mind, that’s what I told Becky. And then I also told her not to, you know, not to give up on the independent scene. It might refresh her and you know, remind her what she loves." [H/T - ITR]

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.



And tonight I will main event like I always do at



Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo .Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. https://t.co/PNslc1zDcv

Fans would have definitely missed the rise of a superstar if Lynch had decided to part ways with WWE. Becky Lynch is currently feuding with Bianca Belair to face her at SummerSlam.

Do you think WWE would be a better place without Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments below.

