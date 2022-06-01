"I quit for a real long time" - WWE legend says he stopped smoking weed out of respect for Vince McMahon

WWE legend Teddy Long says he once stopped smoking weed during his time in the company out of respect for Vince McMahon.

Long served as a referee before becoming the General Manager of SmackDown and ECW between 2004 and 2013. He has made a few appearances on TV over the years and portrayed an authority figure in several of them.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Teddy Long shared that he decided to stop smoking weed when he was the SmackDown General Manager because he had a lot of respect for Vince McMahon.

“I said, ‘Hey man, my job is more important so I don’t want to let Vince [McMahon] down’,” he revealed. “That man gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and the reason I am where I am today is because of Vince. So, I quit, maybe about a year. I quit for a real long time. What made me start back, man, I think I just got kind of burnt out. I had been on the road for over 25 years of my life… I think I just kind of got stressed, then me and Chioda kind of started riding again.”

You can check out the interview below:

Teddy Long says WWE used to hold meetings regarding talent using marijuana

Due to the WWE Wellness Policy, talents were prohibited from using or taking illegal substances, especially weed. Those who were caught with drugs in their system were fined or suspended by the company.

The rules regarding smoking weed have changed over the years, as WWE hasn't fined superstars for smoking it in years. When the policy was first introduced, however, Teddy Long said the company used to hold meetings to discuss the matter.

“It was going to kill our brain cells and it was gonna do this, and it was gonna do that,” Long said they claimed in the meetings. “But you know I guess that’s part of it, they got paid to do their job and that’s what they did.”

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. His last appearance was on the special throwback episode of SmackDown on May 7 last year.

